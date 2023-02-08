Indian Army Recruitment 2023: New vacancies open; Check details

The Indian Army is hiring eligible unmarried male and unmarried female Law Graduates for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Army for the Judge Advocate General Branch.

Eligible candidate can apply for the Indian Army recruitment on the official website (https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in). The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after the final closure of the online application on the last day.

Selected candidates will undergo Pre-Commission training for 49 weeks at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. They will receive training according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria. All candidates who successfully complete Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai will be awarded ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies’ by University of Madras.

The entire cost of training at OTA is at Government expense.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date to submit application: February 16 till 3 PM.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Men – 06

06 Women – 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 : Educational Qualification

The applicant must have a minimum 55% aggregate marks in his/her LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10 plus 2) examination. The candidate should have their CLAT PG Score of the preceding year (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates) who apply for courses starting in a particular year.

The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The Candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Jobs 2023: Age Limit

A candidate should be 21 to 27 years as on July 1, 2023 (Born not earlier than July 2, 1996, and not later than July 1, 2002; both dates inclusive).

Tenure of Engagement:

According to the official notification, the Short Service Commission will be granted to male and female candidates in the regular Army for 14 years, which includes an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of four years.

How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2023

Applications will only be accepted online on the website — www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration.

After registration, click on Apply Online.

Click on Apply shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.

Read the instructions carefully and fill in the application.

Check the correctness of all your details, click on ‘Submit’.

Check more details on the official notification given below.

Indian Army Jobs: Check Official Notification