Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply for 139th Technical Graduate Course; Check eligibility, vacancy details

Indian Army has released a notification inviting applications for 139th Technical Graduate Course. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TGC 139 course via online mode through the official site of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The online registration process has commenced from September 27, 2023 and the deadline for application submission is till October 26, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 30 vacancies in the organization.

Check more details about eligibility, selection process and other details.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023

Vacancy Details

Total vacancy-30

• Civil: 7 posts

• Computer Science: 7 posts

• Electrical: 3 posts

• Electronics: 4 posts

• Mechanical: 7 posts

• Misc Engg Streams: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed the required engineering degree course or studying in the final year of the engineering degree course. He should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jul 2024 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Age limit

The age limit required for the candidates is between 20 to 27 years of age as on July 1, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process comprising of shortlisting of candidates and selected candidates appearing for SSB Interview. Merit list will be prepared engineering stream/subject wise on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at SSB interview.

How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TGC 139 course via online mode through the official site of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before October 26, 2023.