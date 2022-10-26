Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022: Graduates can apply for 419 vacant posts

Golden opportunity for graduate students to get a job in the Indian Army. The Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Indian Army is inviting applications for recruitment of Material Assistants on its official website-www.aocrecruitment.gov.in.

A total of 419 vacancies will be filled on direct recruitment across the country. The selected candidates will be posted in Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South Western, Central West, and Central East locations.

According to the notification, “the application form is available on Web Application www.aocrecruitment.gov.in and the last date for submitting an online application will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The online registration will close at 2359 hours on the last day.”

Important Dates

Last date of application – 21 days from publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancy- 419

AOC Material Assistant Salary: Rs 29,200/- to Rs 92,300/-

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are Graduates in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from any recognized Institution are eligible to apply.

Age Limit

The candidates age limit should be between 18 and 27 Years.

Selection Process for Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam.

How to Apply for AOC Material Assistant Recrutiment 2022

Visit the official site of AOC –www.aocrecruitment.gov.in.

Register using your Mobile Number & email ID.

Log in with generated User ID and password.

Fill up the application as per instructions and pay the application fee.

Upload documents and review the application one last time before submitting it.

Note- Only online applications will be accepted after mandatory online registration. Candidates WILL NOT SEND any application printouts / certificates to AOC Centre, Secunderabad. No offline / manual applications will be accepted.

Click here to read AOC Material Assistant Notification

Click here for Online Application