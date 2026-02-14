Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Notification out for over 25,000 vacancies

Advertisement

The Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveers on it’s official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. According to the official notification, more than 25,000 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive for positions of General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, and Women Military Police.

Eligible job aspirants who are looking forward to work for Indian Army can apply for the position of their choice by visiting the official site from February 13, 2026 till April 01, 2026.

This recruitment drive will be held nationally and is under the Agnipath scheme, where the selected candidates are expected to serve for four years.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant should be have passed at least 8th to apply for some of the post mentioned in the advertisement. Meanwhile, the educational qualification varioes depending on the post. Some posts requires candidate to be 12th pass , meanwhile, some requires a graduation degree.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for Agniveer GD, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Tradesman posts need to be aged between 17½ to 22 years (born between 1 July 2005 and 1 July 2009). For Soldier Technical (NA/NA Vet), the age limit is 17½ to 23 years, while for Sepoy Pharma, it is 19 to 25 years.

Application Fee

Advertisement

The processing charges for all categories are Rs 250, to be paid online through SBI Portal only using net banking, credit card, or debit card. The fee once paid shall not be refunded.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected in three stages

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Recruitment Rally

Document Verification

The online test also referred to as the CEE, consists of the subjects such as General Knowledge, General Science, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, and General English that depend on the post.

Salary/Stipend

Those chosen will be offered a specially designed monthly salary beginning with Rs. 30,000 in the first year, rising by Rs. 5,000 each consecutive year to Rs. 40,000 by the fourth year. In-hand salary will vary between Rs 21,000 in the first year and Rs 28,000 in the fourth year after a contribution of 30 per cent to the Agniveer Corpus Fund. This will be equally matched by the Government of India annually.