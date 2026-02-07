Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 Notification, Apply Now Before February 8, 2026
Apply now for the Air Force Agniveer Vayu Intake. Recruitment details for 2027 are available, including exam dates and eligibility.
Important Dates
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the following Agniveer Vayu Eligibility 2026 requirements:
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed 10th and 12th with Mathematics, Physics, and English from Education Boards recognised bythe Central, State, and UT with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.
Engineering Diploma holder from a recognized institute.
Marital Status
Only unmarried candidates are eligible
Age Limit 01/2027
As per official rules, the Agniveer Vayu age limit 01/2027 is:
Candidates must be born between 01 January 2006 and 01 July 2009 (both dates inclusive)
Application Fee
All Categories: Rs 550 + 18% GST
Payment Mode: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, IMPS, Wallets
Selection Process for Agniveer Vayu 01/2027
The selection process includes multiple stages:
1. Phase I: Online Written Test
2. Phase II: Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
3. Phase III: Medical Examination
4. Adaptability Tests I & II
Physical standards include a 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, squats, and height/chest measurements as per IAF norms.
Pay Scale
Year 1: ₹30,000/month
Year 4: ₹40,000/month
Seva Nidhi (after 4 years): ₹10.04 lakh
Check the detailed notification PDF Here.