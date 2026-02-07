Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 Notification, Apply Now Before February 8, 2026

Air Force Agniveer Vayu Intake

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the notification for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme on January 12, 2026. This recruitment drive invites young and motivated candidates to serve the nation as Agniveers for a duration of four years. Interested candidates can apply online from January 12 to February 8, 2026, at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. Don’t miss this opportunity!
 

The online examination is scheduled for March 30 and 31, 2026. Check the notification PDF, eligibility criteria, age limit, syllabus, exam pattern, selection stages, salary structure, and other key details related to the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu recruitment for 2027 below.

Important Dates

Notification release date: 12th January 2026
Application Start Date: January 12, 2026
Registration end date: February 8, 2026
Exam Date: 30 and 31st March 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the following Agniveer Vayu Eligibility 2026 requirements:

Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must have passed 10th and 12th with Mathematics, Physics, and English from Education Boards recognised bythe  Central, State, and UT with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

  • Engineering Diploma holder from a recognized institute.

Marital Status

  • Only unmarried candidates are eligible

Age Limit 01/2027

As per official rules, the Agniveer Vayu age limit 01/2027 is:

  • Candidates must be born between 01 January 2006 and 01 July 2009 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fee

All Categories: Rs 550 + 18% GST

Payment Mode: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, IMPS, Wallets

Selection Process for Agniveer Vayu 01/2027

The selection process includes multiple stages:

1. Phase I: Online Written Test

2. Phase II: Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

3. Phase III: Medical Examination

4. Adaptability Tests I & II

Physical standards include a 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, squats, and height/chest measurements as per IAF norms.

Pay Scale

Year 1: ₹30,000/month

 Year 4: ₹40,000/month

 Seva Nidhi (after 4 years): ₹10.04 lakh

Check the detailed notification PDF Here.

