Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 Notification, Apply Now Before February 8, 2026

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the notification for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme on January 12, 2026. This recruitment drive invites young and motivated candidates to serve the nation as Agniveers for a duration of four years. Interested candidates can apply online from January 12 to February 8, 2026, at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in . Don’t miss this opportunity!