Indian Air Force AFCAT recruitment for 300+ vacancies, Apply now

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The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the AFCAT 02/2026 notification for recruitment of more than 300 vacancies. The recruitment drive will be conducted based on Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry.

The selected candidates will be able to join the courses scheduled to commence in July 2027.

Vacancy Details

According to the official notification, more than 300 vacancies have been announced under AFCAT 02/2026.

Interested candidates carrying required eligibility can apply online for the vacancies in the Flying Branch as well as Ground Duty branches including Technical and Non-Technical categories through the official AFCAT portal from May 20, 2026 till June 19, 2026. Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for vacancies.

Recruitment will be conducted under both Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC), depending on the branch and entry type.

Eligibility Criteria

The job aspirant applying for Ground Duty Technical posts must have a BTech or BE degree in the relevant discipline, while applicants for Non-Technical posts are required to hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

Age Limit

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Flying Branch: Applicants must be aged between 20 and 24 years of age.

Ground Duty Technical and Non-Technical branches: Candidates should be aged between 20 to 26 years.

The age limit will be calculated as on July 1, 2027. Age relaxation is available as per government rules.

Application Fee

Candidates applying through AFCAT Entry are required to pay an application fee of Rs 550 along with GST charges. However, no fee has been prescribed for applicants applying through NCC Special Entry or GATE Score Entry.

Selection Process

The selection process will include an online AFCAT examination followed by the Air Force Selection Board interview process, document verification, and medical examination. The IAF stated that the recruitment process would be conducted strictly on merit and through a transparent system.

The AFCAT online examination will be held at designated centres across the country, although the examination dates are yet to be announced.

Candidates appearing before the Air Force Selection Board for the first time will also be eligible for travel allowance as per the conditions mentioned in the official notification.