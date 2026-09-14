India post recruitment 2026 for 23,757 posts, 10th pass can with Math and English can apply

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India post recruitment 2026: India post has released notification for the recruitment of 23,757 posts including Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. The recruitment drive is under the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule-II.

The mode of application for this recruitment is online with the last date to apply dated at September 21 till 5 PM.

The recruitment aims to attract large number of 10th pass candidates without any written examination or interviews. The selection is completely based on the marks obtained in class 10.

Important dates:

Application ending date: September 21

Application correction window closing date: September 23-24

Mode of Application: Online

Vacancies: 23,757 posts

Vacancies:

Maharashtra: 2,297

Tamil Nadu: 2,118

Uttar Pradesh: 1,691

West Bengal: 1,619

Madhya Pradesh: 1,450

Jharkhand: 1,379

Kerala: 1,373

Odisha: 1,353

Karnataka: 1,116

Bihar: 1,098

North-Eastern Region: 1,354

Eligibility Criteria:

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Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board.

Candidates must have studied Mathematics and English as subject in school.

Candidates should know their local language, basic computer skills and how to ride a bicycle.

Age Limit:

Age should be between 18 to 40 years.

Reserved category candidates will have age relaxation as per government rules.

Application Fee:

The fee is Rs 100.

Women candidates, SC, ST, PwBD and transgender women: No fee

How to Apply:

Visit the official Department of Posts website

Complete your one time registration process

Upload the documents required for the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

This recruitment drive is a good initiative for the people who are looking for the opportunity to enter postal department with entry-level positions.