India Post recruitment 2026 for 23,757 GDS posts, know circle wise vacancy

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India Post recruitment 2026: The Department of Posts has released notification for recruitment of 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak, application process to start from August 31. Notification was released on August 27.

This recruitment drive comes under GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July 2026, through Advertisement No. 17-12/2026-GDS.

Interested and eligible candidates must read the advertisement carefully and apply for the jobs before September 21.

Important dates:

Registration date: August 31 to September 19

Application Submission: September 2 to 21

Edit/Correction Window: September 23 to 24

Vacancy:

Total posts: 23,757

Maharashtra: 2,297

Tamil Nadu: 2,118

Uttar Pradesh: 1,691

West Bengal: 1,619

Madhya Pradesh: 1,450

Jharkhand: 1,379

Kerala: 1,373

North Eastern: 1,354

Odisha: 1,353

Karnataka: 1,116

Bihar: 1,098

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed 10 th class from a recognised board by Central/State Government or a Union Territory.

class from a recognised board by Central/State Government or a Union Territory. The local language of the state must be studied till class 10 th .

. Candidate must have basic knowledge of computers, ability to ride a cycle, and an adequate independent source of livelihood besides the GDS allowance.

Must be proficient in local language of the state they are applying for.

Age Limit:

Candidates who are applying for this post must be in the age of 18 to 40 years.

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SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

EWS: No relaxation

PwBD: 10 years

PwBD + OBC: 13 years

PwBD + SC/ST: 15 years

Selection Process:

Selection for GDS, ABPM, and BPM posts is based only on Class 10 marks.

No written exam or interview

Selection based solely on Class 10 marks

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 100

SC/ST/PwD/Female/Transwomen: ANo Fee

Document Required:

Class 10 marksheet

Identity proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Date of birth proof

Medical certificate from a Government hospital/dispensary

Local/tribal language proficiency certificate

How to apply:

Visit indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.

Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) using a valid mobile number and email ID (each can be used for only one registration)

Log in using the generated Registration Number and password

Fill in personal details, educational (10th standard) details, and select your preferred Division and post(s)

Upload photograph (JPG/JPEG, 30–100 KB) and signature (JPG/JPEG, 20–100 KB) as per prescribed specifications

Preview the application and make corrections if needed

Pay the application fee, if applicable, and submit