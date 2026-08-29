India Post recruitment 2026 for 23,757 GDS posts, know circle wise vacancy
The Department of Posts has released notification for recruitment of 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak, application process to start from August 31
India Post recruitment 2026: The Department of Posts has released notification for recruitment of 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak, application process to start from August 31. Notification was released on August 27.
This recruitment drive comes under GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July 2026, through Advertisement No. 17-12/2026-GDS.
Interested and eligible candidates must read the advertisement carefully and apply for the jobs before September 21.
Important dates:
- Registration date: August 31 to September 19
- Application Submission: September 2 to 21
- Edit/Correction Window: September 23 to 24
Vacancy:
- Total posts: 23,757
- Maharashtra: 2,297
- Tamil Nadu: 2,118
- Uttar Pradesh: 1,691
- West Bengal: 1,619
- Madhya Pradesh: 1,450
- Jharkhand: 1,379
- Kerala: 1,373
- North Eastern: 1,354
- Odisha: 1,353
- Karnataka: 1,116
- Bihar: 1,098
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates must have passed 10th class from a recognised board by Central/State Government or a Union Territory.
- The local language of the state must be studied till class 10th.
- Candidate must have basic knowledge of computers, ability to ride a cycle, and an adequate independent source of livelihood besides the GDS allowance.
- Must be proficient in local language of the state they are applying for.
Age Limit:
Candidates who are applying for this post must be in the age of 18 to 40 years.
- SC/ST: 5 years
- OBC: 3 years
- EWS: No relaxation
- PwBD: 10 years
- PwBD + OBC: 13 years
- PwBD + SC/ST: 15 years
Selection Process:
- Selection for GDS, ABPM, and BPM posts is based only on Class 10 marks.
- No written exam or interview
- Selection based solely on Class 10 marks
Application Fee:
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs 100
SC/ST/PwD/Female/Transwomen: ANo Fee
Document Required:
- Class 10 marksheet
- Identity proof
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PwBD certificate (if applicable)
- EWS certificate (if applicable)
- Date of birth proof
- Medical certificate from a Government hospital/dispensary
- Local/tribal language proficiency certificate
How to apply:
- Visit indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.
- Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) using a valid mobile number and email ID (each can be used for only one registration)
- Log in using the generated Registration Number and password
- Fill in personal details, educational (10th standard) details, and select your preferred Division and post(s)
- Upload photograph (JPG/JPEG, 30–100 KB) and signature (JPG/JPEG, 20–100 KB) as per prescribed specifications
- Preview the application and make corrections if needed
- Pay the application fee, if applicable, and submit