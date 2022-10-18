India Post recruitment 2022: Notification for fresh vacancy in 7th CPC scale issued, check details

The Department of Posts has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill the post of technical supervisor from the open market.

The eligible and interested Indian citizens who want to apply must know that the recruitment will be in Level-6 in the pay matrix as Per the 7th CPC (Rs 35400 – Rs 112400).

India Post vacancy 2022 details:

Last date for receipt of application of India Post job vacancy:

October 25, 2022.

India Post recruitment 2022 age limit:

22 to 30 years as on 01.07. 2022 (Relaxable for Central Government Servants up to the age of 40 in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by Central Government).

India Post vacancy 2022 educational qualification:

A Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering from any recognized institution and Practical experience in an automobile firm of repute or in a Government Workshop of two years OR

Passed Matriculation Examination or possessing an equivalent qualification with practical experience of at least five years in some factory or workshop for manufacture, repair or maintenance of internal combustion engines. Preference will be given to those who have held charge of a shop for at least a year or have worked as Service Engineer with firm dealing in internal combustion engines or equipments worked with internal combustion engines.

India Post technical supervisor recruitment selection process:

Selection shall be made by means of competitive Trade Test.

The date and venue of the tests will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates. No intimation will be sent in respect of other applicants who are found not eligible.

Application should be submitted giving the following bio-data:

Full name (in block letters)

Father’s full name

Post applied for

Permanent address

Address for correspondence

Date of Birth (By Christian Era)

Age (as on 01.07.2022)

Community

Educational qualification

Experience

Technical qualification

Citizenship

Any other relevant information

India Post recruitment application process: