India Post recruitment 2022: Fresh notification for recruitment of new job issued, salary to be as per 7th pay commission

The India Post has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of new vacancies issued. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of Technical Supervisor on or before September 19, 2022.

The selected candidates will get a salary as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (Rs 35400-Rs 112400).

The applicants should not be below 22 years of age and above 30 years as on July 1, 2018. There will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational Qualification:

A Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering from any recognised institution and Practical experience in an automobile firm of repute or in a Government Workshop of two years.

OR, passed Matriculation Examination or possessing an equivalent qualification with practical experience of at least five years in some factory or workshop for manufacture, repair or maintenance of internal combustion engines.

“The post is unreserved and a successful candidate is likely to be posted to any place within West Bengal Circle and throughout India in the interest of service,” said the notification.

Selection Procedure: