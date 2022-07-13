India Post recruitment 2022: Candidates of 18 to 30 years can apply before this date to get Rs 19,900

The department of posts under the Ministry of Communication has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up the vacancy of skilled artisans through direct recruitment. According to the official notification, the post of skilled artisans (General Central Service, Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) will be filled up at Mail Motor Service (MMS) Pune.

Know more detail about the recruitment drive below:

Important dates:

Last date for receipt of application: On or before July 30, 2022 (5 pm)

India Post Recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)- 1 post

Tyreman- 1 post

Pay Scale of India Post Recruitment 2022

Scale of pay for skilled artisans: Rs 19900 (Level 2 in the pay Matrix as per 7th CPC).

India Post Recruitment 2022 eligibility:

Age limit

Age Limit for direct recruits: 18 to 30 years as on 01.07.2022 for UR, for government servants up to 35 years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by Central Government.

Educational & other qualifications:

A Certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the Govt. OR VIII Std. passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

A candidate, who applies for the post of Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), should possess a valid Driving Licence to drive Heavy Vehicles.

India Post Recruitment 2022 selection process:

Selection of Skilled Artisans shall be made from amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving licence (only for Mechanic (MV)) by means of Competitive Trade Test. The date and venue of the test with syllabus will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates at their correspondence address. No intimation will be sent in respect of other applicants who are not eligible.

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022