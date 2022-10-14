India Post Recruitment 2022: apply for several posts, last date Oct 17

India Post has advertised for various Skilled Artisans posts(General central service, Group- C, Non-Gazetted, Non- (Skilled) Ministerial at their Tallakalum, Madurai location. Eligible candidates for the above posts are required to apply at the earliest.
HERE ARE THE DETAILS:
- There are 07 vacancies for the post.
- The minimum age limit for applying for these posts is 18 to 30 years as of 1st July 2022 for UR & EWS, and up to 40 years for Government Servants in compliance with Central Government instructions or directives.
- The monthly remuneration is between Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 with admissible allowances.
- Selection will be made among candidates with the required qualification through a Competitive Trade Test based on the curriculum in the specific trade.
- The syllabus, date, place, and duration, among other things, will be sent to qualified candidates along with Hall Permits.
- Eligible candidates have to pay Rs. 400 as an examination fee.
- The last date of receipt of the application is on or before 17th October 2022 by 17.00 Hours.
- Applications need to be send via speed or registered post only. Applications recieved by any other method shall be rejected forthwith.
- Envelope and application specifically super scribed as “Application for the post of Skilled Artisan in trade”.
- Applications with incomplete information in any regard will be REJECTED immediately.