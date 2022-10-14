India Post Recruitment 2022: apply for several posts, last date Oct 17

India Post has advertised for various Skilled Artisans posts(General central service, Group- C, Non-Gazetted, Non- (Skilled) Ministerial at their Tallakalum, Madurai location. Eligible candidates for the above posts are required to apply at the earliest.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS:

There are 07 vacancies for the post.

The minimum age limit for applying for these posts is 18 to 30 years as of 1st July 2022 for UR & EWS, and up to 40 years for Government Servants in compliance with Central Government instructions or directives.

The monthly remuneration is between Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 with admissible allowances.

Selection will be made among candidates with the required qualification through a Competitive Trade Test based on the curriculum in the specific trade.

The syllabus, date, place, and duration, among other things, will be sent to qualified candidates along with Hall Permits.

Eligible candidates have to pay Rs. 400 as an examination fee.

The last date of receipt of the application is on or before 17th October 2022 by 17.00 Hours.

Applications need to be send via speed or registered post only. Applications recieved by any other method shall be rejected forthwith.

Envelope and application specifically super scribed as “Application for the post of Skilled Artisan in trade”.

Applications with incomplete information in any regard will be REJECTED immediately.

