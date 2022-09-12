India Post Payments Bank recruitment notification for fresh vacancies issued, check details
India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applications from qualified, energetic and dynamic candidates who will be appointed in Scale II, III, IV, V & VI on a Regular/ Contract basis through online application mode in different disciplines.
Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria may apply online from 10.09.2022 to 24.09.2022 by visiting our website www.ippbonline.com. No other mode of application will be accepted.
India Post Payments Bank Vacancy details:
Important dates:
- Opening date for On-line Registration of Applications 10.09.2022 : 10.00 AM
- Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee 24.09.2022 : 11.59 PM
India Post Payments Bank vacancy name and number of posts:
Application fees for India Post Payments Bank recruitment:
- SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges): Rs 150.00
- For all others: Rs 750.00
India Post Payments Bank recruitment pay scale:
Selection Process for India Post Payments Bank jobs:
- Selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test.
- IPPB reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the Assessment/ Interview/ Group Discussion or Online Test after preliminary screening/ short listing with reference to candidates’ qualification, experience, profile vis-a-vis job requirements, etc.
- Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website. Final select list will be published on the website