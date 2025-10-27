India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2025: Apply now for 348 Posts, Deadline coming soon

Advertisement

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will soon close the application window for the recruitment of 348 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the post through the official IPPB website till October 29, 2025.

You can get the IPPB Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts recruitment details in the article below:

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2025

Important Dates

Application starting date: October 9, 2025

Last date to Apply Online: October 29, 2025

Last date of editing application form: October 29, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body

Minimum Experience: Nil

Age Limit (as on 01-08-2025)

Minimum Age Limit: 20 Years

Maximum Age limit: 35 Years

Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Salary Details

The Bank shall pay a lump sum amount of Rs 30,000/- per month inclusive of statutory deductions & contributions as applicable to the GDSs engaged to IPPB as Executives.

Tax deductions will be done as per IT Act as amended from time to time.

Annual increment of lump-sum pay and incentives based on performance in business acquisition/sales activities as decided by the Competent Authority.

Further, it is clarified that no other pay/ allowances/ Bonus etc. shall be paid except those mentioned in above.

How to Apply for India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2025

Interested Gramin Dak Sevaks who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply online from 09.10.2025 to 29.10.2025 by visiting our website www.ippbonline.com

No other mode of application will be accepted.

Before applying candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfil the stipulated eligibility criteria otherwise their application will be summarily rejected.

On-line registration of Application by candidates: 09.10.2025

Last Date of Final Submission of Application along with Fee Payment: 29.10.2025

Detailed instructions may be referred at the time of applying online application.

Candidates in their own interest are advised, not to wait till the last date & time for applying online. IPPB shall not be responsible, if candidates are not able to submit their applications due to last time rush.

Application Fee

Application Fee of Rs 750/- (Non-Refundable) is payable.

Candidates should ensure their eligibility before paying the fees/ applying online.

Application once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn and fee once paid will NOT be refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other future selection process.