India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 for Manager, and other posts; Apply online

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has issued a new recruitment notification to fill up vacancies in employees of the Department of Posts (DOP) for the post of Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager and Chief Manager.

IPPB aims to fill up 41 Information Technology Professionals under Scale 1, 2, 3 and 4 on Deputation from DoP for bringing in IT structure for Banking, Insurance and other financial services by utilizing its strict banking regulatory norms of IT safety and security.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of online application – November 04, 2022

Last date of online application – November 18, 2022

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (IT)- 18

Manager (IT) – 13

Senior Manager (IT) – 8

Chief Manager (IT) – 2

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager (IT) – The applicant should have a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA and 5 years of experience

Manager (IT) – The candidate should have a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA. 7 years of experience.

Senior Manager (IT) – The applicant should have a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA. 9 years of experience.

More details on eligibility is given in official notification.

How to Apply for India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022

Visit the official site of IPPB -https://ippbonline.com/web/ippb/currentopenings.

click on the “APPLY ONLINE” option.

Register yourself and log in.

Fill in the application as per instruction and upload documents.

Submit application and pay application fee.

Click on ‘Submit’ button and save a copy for future reference.

Application Fee

Rs. 750/-

Important Links

Online Application

Check official Notification here