India Post GDS result 2026 out: First list of shortlisted candidates released

India Post has officially released the first merit list of shortlisted candidates for the 2026 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment. This year, 28,636 GDS posts are up for grabs. Candidates can check the first list on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.

Recruitment Highlights

Recruitment Name: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

Total Vacancies: 28,636 posts

Result Format: Circle-wise PDF merit list

Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Selection Criteria: Based solely on Class 10 marks

Selection Process

The GDS recruitment process does not involve a written exam or interview. Candidates are selected entirely based on their Class 10 marks. A computer-generated merit list is prepared by converting grades or points into percentages, calculated up to four decimal places. Higher scores in the Secondary School Examination increase the chances of being shortlisted.

Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates

Candidates named in the merit list will be called for physical verification of original documents. Final selection will only be confirmed after successful verification.

Important Advisory

Applicants should remain cautious of fraudulent websites claiming to host the GDS results. Always check results only on the official portal to avoid financial or data security risks.

Direct Link to Check Result: India Post GDS Result 2026 – First Merit List