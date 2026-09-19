India Post GDS recruitment 2026 registration for 25,000 posts to end today

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India Post GDS recruitment 2026: The Department of Posts has released a recruitment notification with 25,000 vacancies, the last date to get yourself registered for the job is today, interested and eligible candidates should rush to the website and apply now.

The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has released the official recruitment notification for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement Schedule-II, July 2026.

According to the notification issued under Advertisement Number 17-12/2026-GDS, the recruitment drive will fill more than 25,000 vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts across postal circles.

The one-time registration process will begin on August 31, 2026, while the online application and fee payment window will open on September 2 at 5 pm. Candidates can submit applications until September 21, 2026, at 5 pm.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will fill up more than 25,000 vacancies in GDS positions including BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak roles.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English and possess knowledge of the relevant local language. Basic computer knowledge and cycling skills are also required.The age limit is 18 to 40 years, calculated as on September 21, 2026. Age relaxation will apply according to the prescribed rules.

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Application fee and service conditions

Male candidates belonging to the UR, OBC and EWS categories must pay a Rs. 100 application fee. SC, ST, PwBD, female and transwomen candidates are exempted from the fee.

BPMs will receive Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) of Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380, while ABPMs and Dak Sevaks will receive Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470. The working requirement is a minimum of four hours and a maximum of five hours daily.Selected BPMs must arrange accommodation for the Branch Post Office at their own cost and reside within the post village. ABPMs and Dak Sevaks must reside within the delivery jurisdiction of the concerned Post Office.

India Post GDS selection process

Selection will be based on a system-generated merit list prepared using Class 10 marks calculated to four decimal places. Shortlisted candidates will undergo physical document verification, followed by medical examination and pre-engagement formalities.

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

Candidates should visit the official India Post GDS online engagement portal, complete OTR using their mobile number and email ID, enter Class 10 details, select postal divisions and post preferences, upload the required photograph and signature, pay the applicable fee and submit the application before the deadline.

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