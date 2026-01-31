India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 28,740 vacancies, details inside
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 is here! Apply for GDS, BPM, and ABPM positions across 23 postal circles this February.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post has begun the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment application window for 2026. The organization released a notification for 28,740 vacancies across 23 postal circles, announcing positions for GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM).
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position on the official website of the India Post before February 14, 2026.
Important Dates
- Notification Date: February 2026
- Application Start: February 2026 (Expected)
- Apply Online Last Date: March 2026
- Fee Payment Last Date: March 2026
- Correction Date: As Per Schedule
- Admit Card Date: Before Exam
- Exam Date: Notify Later
- Result Date: Notify Later
Eligibility Criteria
10th Class passed with Mathematics and English or equivalent eligibility from any recognized university or institution in India, and must know the local language.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 18 Years.
- Maximum Age: 40 Years.
Application Fees
- Gen/ OBC: ₹100/-
- SC/ ST/ PH/ All Female: 00/-
How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026
- Visit the official website of the India Post.
- Click on the registration link and fill in the required details.
- Log in with your registration number and password, and fill out the application form.
- Submit the necessary documents and submit the form.
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
- For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the India Post.