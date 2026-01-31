India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 28,740 vacancies, details inside

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post has begun the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment application window for 2026. The organization released a notification for 28,740 vacancies across 23 postal circles, announcing positions for GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position on the official website of the India Post before February 14, 2026.