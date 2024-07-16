India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Application open for 44,228 vacancies, here’s direct link to apply

The India Post has invited applications for the recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill 44,228 vacancies under the GDS posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position on the official website of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in before August 5.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Official notification release date: 15th July, 2024

Registration start date: July 15

Registration end date: August 5

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have completed 10th standard and being passed in Mathematics and English from any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India.

Other qualifications:

Knowledge of computer

Knowledge of cycling

Adequate means of livelihood

Age Limit:

A candidate must age between 18 to 40 years.

Application Fee:

Unreserved: Rs 100

SC/ST/PWD/Female: Exempted from paying any application fee.

Pay Scale:

BPM: Rs 12,000- 29,380

ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000-24,470

How to apply:

Visit the official website of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in or click here.

Click on the registration link and fill the required details

Login with your registration number and password and fill the application form

Submit the required documents and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.