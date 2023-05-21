India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 notification released, check detail

The Department of Posts (GDS Section) has issued a fresh notification and invited online applications from the eligible applicants for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in Branch Post Offices (BOs) created in the year 2023.

The interested and eligible candidates can send their applications online at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

While the online registration and submission of applications will start on May 22 and will continue till June 11, the candidates can edit or do correction to their applications between June 12 and June 14.

Emoluments:

Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) plus Dearness Allowance thereon are paid to the GDS. The applicable TRCA to different categories are as under:

Salary:

BPM: Rs.12,000-29,380

ABPM: Rs.10,000-24,470

Age limits:

Minimum age:18 years

Maximum age:40 years

However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10ti standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The applicant should have studied the local language i’e (Name of local language) at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects.

Other qualifications:

Knowledge of computer

Knowledge of cycling

Adequate means of livelihood

How to apply:

Applications are to be submitted online only at indiapostgdsontine.gov.in Applications received from any other mode shall not be entertained.

Click here to read India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 notification.