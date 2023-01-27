India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 notification issued, apply for 40,889 posts for direct job

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 notification issued and online applications are invited from the eligible applicants for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak).

Applications are to be submitted online at the official website on or before February 16, 2023. A total of 40,889 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Important dates of India Post GDS Recruitment 2023:

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: 27.01.2023 to 16.02.2023

Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 salary:

BPM: Rs 12,000- Rs 29,380.

ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000- Rs 24,470.

Age limits:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age must be 40 years. However, the deserving candidates will get relaxation.

Educational qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

Other qualifications:

Knowledge of computer

Knowledge of cycling

Adequate means of livelihood

How to apply:

Application can be submitted online only at www.indiapostgdsonline.in. Applications received from any other mode shall not be entertained.

Application fee:

The female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen are exempted from paying the application fee while others will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Selection criteria:

The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of the marks.

Click here to read India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 notification.