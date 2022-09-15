IMD recruitment 2022: Online application for filling up multiple vacancies underway, apply now

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has invited online applications for the positions available in India Meteorological Department for engaging Project Scientist “III”, Project Scientists “II”, Project Scientists “I”, Research Associate, Senior Research Fellow & Junior Research Fellow to work on different R&D programmes in the field of meteorology and its allied subjects on Project Mode (Contract basis).

According to IMD’s notification, a total of 165 posts are to be filled during this recruitment drive. The posts are purely on contract initially for a period of one year; extendable on year to year basis till March 2026 or co-terminus with the project whichever is earlier. There is no provision for re-employment after termination of the project.

The selected candidates will be evaluated on year to year basis and extension will be granted only on satisfactory progress/performance after each year.

Name posts and number of vacancies:

Project Scientist ‘III’ (Weather & Climate Services) Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (AgroMeteorological Advisory Services): 1

Project Scientist ‘II’ (Weather & Climate Services) Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (AgroMeteorological Advisory Services): 6

Project Scientist ‘I (Weather & Climate Services) Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (AgroMeteorological Advisory Services): 10

Project Scientist “III” (Weather & Climate Services) Augmentation of Aviation Meteorological Services: 3

Project Scientist “II” (Weather & Climate Services) Augmentation of Aviation Meteorological services: 5

Project Scientist “II” (Weather & Climate Services) Climate Services: 6

Project Scientist “III” (Weather & Climate Services) Trainingin Operational Meteorology: 8

Project Scientist “II” (Upgradation of Forecast System) Upgradation of Hydro Meteorological Services: 2

Project Scientist “II” (Upgradation of Forecast System) Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP): 1

Project Scientist ‘I’ (Upgradation of Forecast System) Program Division (MoES): 2

Project Scientist ‘I’ (Upgradation of Forecast System) IHMP: 1

Project Scientist “III” (Atmospheric Observations Network) Upper Air Instrumentation Division: 1

Project Scientist “III” (Atmospheric Observations Network) Surface Instrumentation Division ( IS ): 2

Project Scientist ‘I’ (Atmospheric Observations Network) Upper Air Instrumentation Division: 3

Project Scientist ‘I’ (Atmospheric Observations Network) Surface Instrumentation Division ( IS): 2

Project Scientist „I‟ (Atmospheric Observations Network) Augmentation of Environmental Monitoring and Research: 2

Project Scientist ‘I’ (Atmospheric Observations Network) Polar Meteorology: 1

Project Scientist ‘I’ (Atmospheric Observations Network) Satellite Meteorology: 2

Project Scientist-II (Monsoon MissionIII): 2

Project Scientist-I (Monsoon MissionIII): 3

Research Associate/ (Weather & Climate Services) Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (AgroMeteorological Advisory Services): 22

Research Associate/ (Weather & Climate Services) Training in Operational Meteorology: 8

Research Associate/ (Atmospheric Observations Network) Augmentation of Environmental Monitoring and Research: 2

Research Associate/ (Atmospheric Observations Network) Satellite Meteorology: 2

JRF/SRF (Weather & Climate Services) Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (AgroMeteorological Advisory Services): 20

JRF/SRF (Weather & Climate Services) Augmentation of Aviation Meteorological Services: 8

JRF/SRF (Weather & Climate Services) Climate Services: 10

JRF/SRF (Upgradation of Forecast System) Upgradation of Hydro Meteorological Services: 8

JRF/SRF (Upgradation of Forecast System) NWFC / Program Division (MoES): 10

JRF/SRF (Atmospheric Observations Network) Upper Air Instrumentation Division: 3

JRF/SRF (Atmospheric Observations Network) Augmentation of Environmental Monitoring and Research: 4

JRF/SRF (Atmospheric Observations Network) Polar Meteorology: 1

JRF/SRF (Atmospheric Observations Network) Satellite Meteorology: 4

Educational qualifications for IMD vacancy 2022:

The applicants must have done M.Sc, M.E, B.Tech, B.E, Ph.D, M.S, Master’s Degree in relevant subjects and possess requisite research experience.

How to apply for IMD recruitment 2022: