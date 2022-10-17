IIT Kanpur recruitment for 119 Junior Assistant posts, Pay level up to Rs 69,100; Apply now

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has published a notification for hiring for the posts of Junior Assistant Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies as per the given instructions online through the official site of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in. The last date for submitting an application is 9th November 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 119 Junior Assistant posts in IIT Kanpur. You can read more details on eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application: November 9, 2022

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant-119

Eligibility Criteria IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer applications.

Desirable Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 02 years of relevant experience in handling Establishment matters/ R&D/Legal/ Purchase and Import/ Accounts/ Audit/Hospitality, etc.

Candidates should have all the qualifications obtained from any recognized University/ Institution.

You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Age limit

The candidates age should be between 21-30 years. Age will be reckoned as on the closing date of online application, i.e., as on 09.11.2022.

Pay-Level

Level – 3 [Rs. 21700-69100]. Other than the total salary (which includes Pay in the Pay Level, Transport Allowance, Dearness Allowance, HRA and NPS Employer’s contribution), Medical, LTC and Children’s Education Allowance are also admissible, as per GOI rules from time to time.

How To Apply IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates may apply through online mode only upto 05.00 PM, 9th November, 2022 by visiting the Institute’s website (www.iitk.ac.in/infocell/recruitment).

Application Fee

The applicants belong to OBC, EWS & GEN shall be required to pay application fee of Rs. 700/- through the options of net banking and debit/ credit cards. In addition to application fee, the online bank’s/transaction charges + Service tax, if any, will also have to be borne by the candidate. SC/ ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022 Notification