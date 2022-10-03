IIT Jodhpur Requirement 2022: Apply for 153 non-teaching posts, Check details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has invited online applications for various Non-teaching positions at the University. Interested candidates who have the required qualifications and experience may apply for the 153 vacant posts. The vacant posts include 89 technical posts along with 64 admin and library posts and the appointment is on a regular basis.

Important Dates

Apply Online Starting date: 19/09/2022

Apply Online Last date: 17/10/2022 (11:59 pm)

Age Limit

Technical Posts: 27-45 years

Admin and Library Posts: 27-50 years

NB: Age relaxation is applied according to the rules. Another detail about age is mentioned in detail in the notification.

Details about the vacancy

Technical Posts

There is a total vacancy of 89 posts. The interested candidates are expected to have a qualification in Diploma/ Degree/ PG (Engg), MD/ MS/ MBBS according to the requirement of the particular post.

Admin and Library Posts

There is a total vacancy of 64 posts. The interested candidates are expected to have a qualification in Diploma/ Degree/ PG (Any Discipline), LLB according to the requirement of the particular post.

NB: The candidates are advised to read the requirements of a particular position in detail before applying for it.

Application Fee

For posts having Pay level 10 and above: Rs 1000

For all other posts: Rs 500

For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex- Serviceman/ Women & EWS: Nil

Steps to apply online

Registration

Online Application

Fee Submission (Online)

Important details

SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Serviceman & EWS applicants are required to attach the valid Caste/required Certificate. PWD applicants are required to attach the Disability Certificate, in the format prescribed by the Government of India.

The applicants are not required to send hard copy of the applications, hence, they have to attach all the documents like Marks-sheet(s), Degree(s), Experience Certificate(s) for each entry of experience mentioned in the application.

Candidates are also advised to mention experience of each Pay Level / Post individually in application form.

Incomplete application form, without the attachment of self-attested copies of all relevant Certificates (both experience and professional), will be summarily rejected.

The applicants are required to apply only through ONLINE process up to 17 October, 2022 till 23:59 Hrs. with attachment of all required documents, failing which candidature will not be considered.

