IIT Indore Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore has invited applications from eligible job aspirants to fill up Faculty posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Indore at iiti.ac.in till April 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 34 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details of IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2023.

Important Dates

Notification date: March 30, 2023

Last date of application: April 21, 2023 till 5pm

IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2023

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should have a Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout can apply for the post.

Age limit

The candidate’s maximum age should be 32 years.

Pay Scale

The minimum basic pay per month is Rs 1,01,500/- for Assistant Professor Grade I post and Rs 70,900/- for Assistant Professor Grade II pay. Apart from this, allowances such as D.A., H.R.A and Transport Allowance (TA) will be given as per GOI rules, which at present correspond to those admissible to Central Government employees stationed at Indore.

Selection Process

The Institute will shortlist the candidates on their criteria. Only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted through the emails, provided by them in the application form. In case candidates are called for interview, they will have to carry original certificates.

How to apply for IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2023

Candidates, who meets all the eligibility criteria, can apply online through the official site of IIT Indore at iiti.ac.in till April 21, 2023. For more information, check the official notification below

Official Notification