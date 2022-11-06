IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment: Apply soon for the position of Project Associate, JRF posts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the recruitment of various positions for well-qualified candidates. The notification is for the posts of Project Associate and JRF posts. Interested candidates, who possess the desired qualifications, can apply for the posts.

Project Associate

Post- 1 (Temporary Basis)

The name of the research project is “Indigenous development of controlled interferometry based high-temperature industrial flow measurement device” and is funded by DST.

Emoulmemt- Applicants will receive Rs 47,000 + HRA @16% per month

Qualification- Ph.D. in Physics/Electronics/Mechanical with expertise in Optical fibre systems and Technology.

Duration- The duration of the project is 3 years while the appointment duration is 1 year.

Date of application: Eligible persons may apply on and before 15th November 2022.

Junior Research Fellow 1 (Temporary Basis)

The name of the research project is “Design and Development of a Software Defined Radar for Road Safety Applications” and is funded by Odisha Road Safety Society.

Emoulmemt- Applicants will receive Rs 31,000 per month

Qualification- B.Tech/B.E in Electronics and Communication Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering. Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and data processing/handling is required.

Duration- The duration of the project is 2 years while the appointment duration is 1 year.

Date of application: Eligible persons may apply on and before 15th November 2022.

Junior Research Fellow 1 (Temporary Basis)

The name of the research project is ““Development of adaptive motor controller for PMSM based three-wheeler Electric Vehicle” and is funded by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Emoulmemt- Applicants will receive Rs 31,000 + HRA @16% per month

Qualification- M.Tech or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering/Power System Engineering/Power Electronics (having B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering) or B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering with valid GATE score.

Duration- The duration of the project is 2 years while the appointment duration is 8 months.

Date of application: Eligible persons may apply on and before 7th November 2022.

Click to check Project Associate notification

Click to check Junior Research Fellow

Click to check Junior Research Fellow