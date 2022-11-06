IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment: Apply soon for the position of Project Associate, JRF posts

By Pratyay 0
IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the recruitment of various positions for well-qualified candidates. The notification is for the posts of Project Associate and JRF posts. Interested candidates, who possess the desired qualifications, can apply for the posts.

Project Associate

Post- 1 (Temporary Basis)

The name of the research project is “Indigenous development of controlled interferometry based high-temperature industrial flow measurement device” and is funded by DST.

Emoulmemt- Applicants will receive Rs 47,000 + HRA @16% per month

Qualification- Ph.D. in Physics/Electronics/Mechanical with expertise in Optical fibre systems and Technology.

Duration- The duration of the project is 3 years while the appointment duration is 1 year.

Date of application: Eligible persons may apply on and before 15th November 2022.

Junior Research Fellow 1 (Temporary Basis)

The name of the research project is “Design and Development of a Software Defined Radar for Road Safety Applications” and is funded by Odisha Road Safety Society.

Emoulmemt- Applicants will receive Rs 31,000 per month

Qualification- B.Tech/B.E in Electronics and Communication Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering. Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and data processing/handling is required.

Duration- The duration of the project is 2 years while the appointment duration is 1 year.

Date of application: Eligible persons may apply on and before 15th November 2022.

Junior Research Fellow 1 (Temporary Basis)

The name of the research project is ““Development of adaptive motor controller for PMSM based three-wheeler Electric Vehicle” and is funded by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Emoulmemt- Applicants will receive Rs 31,000 + HRA @16% per month

Qualification- M.Tech or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering/Power System Engineering/Power Electronics (having B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering) or B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering with valid GATE score.

Duration- The duration of the project is 2 years while the appointment duration is 8 months.

Date of application: Eligible persons may apply on and before 7th November 2022.

Click to check Project Associate notification

Click to check Junior Research Fellow

Click to check Junior Research Fellow

 

You might also like
Recruitment

OSSC recruitment 2022: Notification out for 2,168 vacancies, Check application…

Recruitment

India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for 98083 posts

Recruitment

Kendriya Vidyalaya jobs: More than 4000 posts to be filled up, check details

Recruitment

IBPS invites application for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in; Check…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.