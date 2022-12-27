IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment 2023: Several vacancies for faculty posts, Apply online

IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bhubaneswar is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts, as a part of its faculty recruitment program. Indian nationals belonging to SC/ST/OBC–NCL/EWS/PwD category can check their eligibility and apply for the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor. Notification for the same has been published on the official website of IIT-Bhubaneswar. Interested candidates are to apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications January 31, 2023. For all further details, check below:

IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment Vacant posts

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor Grade – I

Assistant Professor Grade – I I

IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment Eligibility

Candidates applying for any of the vacant posts should hold a Ph.D. with first class or equivalent and should have consistently good academic record.

Professor

The candidate should hold a minimum of 10 years post Ph.D teaching or research experience.

The candidate should have exhibited leadershipin a specialized area of research in terms of guiding of Masters and Ph.D. students

Associate Professor

The candidate should hold a minimum of 6 years post Ph.D teaching or research experience.

The candidate should have shown capability in a specialized area of research in terms of guiding of Masters and Ph.D. students

Assistant Professor Grade–I

The candidate should hold a minimum of 3 years post Ph.D teaching or research experience.

Assistant Professor Grade–II

Candidates holding experience of less than 3 years in post Ph.D teaching or research experience might be considered for the post of Assistant Professor Grade-II

IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: December 28, 2022

Closing date for submission of online applications: January 31st, 2023 till 5 pm

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website.

Fill up the application form with all the necessary and required details.

It is advisable to keep a printout of the application form after submission

For any queries, candidates can write to ‘[email protected]’

Important links