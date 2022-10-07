IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Check notification for 75 non-teaching vacant posts

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER) has invited applications for the recruitment of various Non-teaching posts. As many as 75 posts for the recruitment of Non-Teaching staff (Librarian, Superintending Engineer, Deputy Registrar, Executive Engineer, & Other) are vacant, stated the notification. Interested candidates can apply for the posts after reading the notification and checking the eligibility criteria.

Important dates

Online application submission last date: 25th October, 2022

Online application hard copy submission last date: 31st October 2022

Vacancy Details

Librarian

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have a PG/Ph.D. (library science / information science). The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 56 years.

Superintending Engineer

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have B.E. / B. Tech. in Civil Engineering. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 56 years.

Deputy Registrar

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have PG degree. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 50 years.

Executive Engineer (Civil/Electrical)

The total vacancy for the post is 2 and candidates need to have Degree in Civil/Electrical Engineering. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 50 years.

Assistant Registrar

The total vacancy for the post is 8 and candidates need to have PG degree. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 40 years.

Sports Officer

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have PG degree (Physical Education/ Sports / Sports Science)/Qualify (National level test). The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 40 years.

Medical Officer

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have MBBS degree. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 40 years.

Senior Superintendent

The total vacancy for the post is 3 and candidates need to have PG degree. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 38 years.

Physical Education Instructor

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have PG degree (Physical Education/ Sports / Sports Science)/Qualify (Physical Fitness test). The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 38 years.

Superintendent

The total vacancy for the post is 5 and candidates need to have Degree/PG degree .The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 35 years.

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)

The total vacancy for the post is 4 and candidates need to have degree in Diploma/Degree (Electrical / HVACI/ Civil Engg). The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 35 years.

Technical Assistant (Lab)

The total vacancy for the post is 2 and candidates need to have B.E. / B.Tech. / MCA degree. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 35 years.

Technical Assistant (lT)

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have B.E. / B.Tech. / MCA degree. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 35 years.

Jr. Library Superintendent

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have PG (Library Science/Library Information Science)degree. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 35 years.

Office Assistant (MS)

The total vacancy for the post is 1 and candidates need to have a Degree in any discipline. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 30 years.

Jr. Technical Assistant (Lab/ IT)

The total vacancy for the post is 9 and candidates need to have a Degree (Science / Technology /Engg) / (Relevant field). The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 30 years.

Jr. Office Assistant

The total vacancy for the post is 2 and candidates need to have a Degree in any discipline. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 30 years.

Junior Assistant (MS)

The total vacancy for the post is 14 and candidates need to have a Degree in any discipline. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 30 years.

Lab Assistant

The total vacancy for the post is 6 and candidates need to have B.Sc. (Physics/ Chemistry / Earth & Environmental Sciences / Biological Sciences) degree. The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 30 years.

Attendant (Lab/ lT)

The total vacancy for the post is 11 and candidates need to have 10th/Diploma (Relevant field). The maximum age limit for applying for the post is 32 years.

Click here to apply

Click here for notification

Click here to view official website