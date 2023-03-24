IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 200 Junior Assistant posts
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)-2023 at https://ignourecruitment.nta.nic.in/. The last date for the submit of application is 20th April 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10+2 With a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer can apply for these posts.
Important Date IGNOU Recruitment 2023
Starting date of application: March 22, 2023
Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI : April 20, 2023 (upto 23:50 hrs)
Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only: 21st April 2023 to 22nd April 2023
Vacancy Details
Junior Assistant –cum-Typist(JAT)-200
Eligibility Criteria IGNOU Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification
10+2 With a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.
Pay Matrix IGNOU Recruitment 2023
The selected candidates will get a basic salary of (19900-63200)Level 02 of 7th CPC.
Selection process
The candidates will be selected based on Computer Based Test (CBT), skill (Typing) test.
IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply IGNOU Recruitment 2023
Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the post can do so by submitting the on-line applications at the website https://ignourecruitment.nta.nic.in/ from March 22, 2023 till April 20, 2023.