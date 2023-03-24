IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 200 Junior Assistant posts

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)-2023 at https://ignourecruitment.nta.nic.in/. The last date for the submit of application is 20th April 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10+2 With a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer can apply for these posts.

Important Date IGNOU Recruitment 2023

Starting date of application: March 22, 2023

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI : April 20, 2023 (upto 23:50 hrs)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only: 21st April 2023 to 22nd April 2023

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant –cum-Typist(JAT)-200

Eligibility Criteria IGNOU Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

10+2 With a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.

Pay Matrix IGNOU Recruitment 2023

The selected candidates will get a basic salary of (19900-63200)Level 02 of 7th CPC.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected based on Computer Based Test (CBT), skill (Typing) test.

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply IGNOU Recruitment 2023

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the post can do so by submitting the on-line applications at the website https://ignourecruitment.nta.nic.in/ from March 22, 2023 till April 20, 2023.