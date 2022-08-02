IFCI Recruitment 2022: Appointment For Post Of MD, Salary Up To Rs. 50 Lakh

Candidates are invited to apply for the position of Managing Director in Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) Limited.

Eligible candidates may apply for the position latest by 10th August.

Screening of the Applications, Shortlisting, and a Personal Interview will be held for selection for the post of the Managing Director of IFCI.

Details about IFCI Recruitment 2022:

Post:

Managing Director

Pay Scale:

CTC up to Rs.50.00 Lac Per Annum including Rewards and Benefits.

Age Criteria:

55 Years

Educational Qualification:

MBA (Finance or Marketing)/Chartered Accountant/CFA/Master-Degree with a Degree/Diploma related to Broking/DP Business or Capital Market. Additional Qualification with specialisation in Stock Market and relevant fields remains an Added advantage

Post Qualification Experience:

• Minimum 20 years’ Working Experience

• 10-15 years’ experience (out of 20 years) in Broking and DP Business (Institutional and Retail Clients).

• Candidate must have served as Senior Level Position in his/her previous Organisation.

Required Documents:

• ACRs/APARs in Original/Attested photocopies of last 03-years.

• Vigilance Clearance Certificate with “No Disciplinary Proceeding(s) or Criminal Proceeding(s), either pending or contemplated against the Officers concerned.

• Major/Minor Penalty/ies, if any, imposed on the Candidate over the past Ten (10) years/No Penalty Certificate.

How to apply:

The applicants can send their application in an envelope superscribed as “Application for Managing Director of IFIN” and submit it to Industrial Financial Corporation of India Limited

Address:

The General Manager (SACD), 13th Floor, IFCI Ltd., IFCI Tower, 61, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110 019.