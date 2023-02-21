IDBI SO recruitment 2023: Application invited for 144 SO vacancies

IDBI Bank Ltd. has issued a new recruitment notification to fill up Specialist Cadre Officer post. The application process for the recruitment drive has commenced from today. Candidates can apply online for the Specialist Cadre Officer post through the official website at www.idbibank.in from February 21. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 3.

Check more details regarding the recruitment drive below:

IDBI SO recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 144 vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officer.

Manager- 75

Assistant General Manage- 29

Deputy General Manager – 10

Pay and Allowance:

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ – Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ – Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade ‘B’ – Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

IDBI SO recruitment 2023 application fee:

The General, EWS & OBC candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

For SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 200.

How to apply for IDBI SO recruitment 2023

Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the apply link against the SO recruitment

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the documents

Things to note:

Cut-off date for eligibility criteria i.e. age, qualification and experience for the advertised posts is January 01, 2023.

Candidates are strictly advised to apply, after ensuring their eligibility as per the criteria given for the respective post.

Candidates are strictly advised to apply only for one of the posts, after ensuring their eligibility as per the criteria given for the respective post. Please note that multiple applications are liable to be rejected without assigning any reason whatsoever.

Click Here For Official Notification