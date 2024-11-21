IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 600 vacant posts for Junior Assistant Manager & AAO Posts

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has started an application process for 600 vacant positions for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) – Grade O for both Generalist and Specialist – Agricultural Asset Officer (AAO) roles. Complete details have been released.

The selection process will consist of an online test followed by an interview. Selected candidates will undergo a probation period of one year, which will be divided into three parts: 6 months of classroom training at the respective campus, 2 months of internship, and 4 months of On-the-Job Training (OJT) at IDBI Bank’s branches, offices, or centers. After completing the probation period, eligible candidates will be recruited as Junior Assistant Managers (JAM) with a competitive salary.

The online application process for these positions begins today, Interested and Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of IDBI, idbibank.in.

IDBI Recruitment 2024 Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 20th November 2024

Online Application Begins: 21st November 2024

Last Date to Apply: 30th November 2024

Last date for Fee Payment: 30th November 2024

IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2024: Notified Soon

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Online Test Date: December 2024/January 2025

IDBI Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria to be considered for the position of Assistant Manager, as outlined below. If candidates do not satisfy these criteria, their application forms may be rejected at any stage of the selection process. To know more about Eligibility do visit the official website of IDBI.

Age limit

Minimum age limit: 20 years

Maximum age limit: 25 years

The candidate must have been born not earlier than November 2, 1999, and not later than November 1, 2004

Application Fees

SC/ST/PWD : Rs 200 (intimation charges only)

For all others: Rs 1000 (Application fees + Intimation charges)

Selection Process:

Online Test (OT)

Document Verification (DV)

Personal Interview (PI)

Pre-Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)

How to apply

Visit the official website- idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the notification reading- “Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Through PGDBF – 2024-25)”

Register and proceed with the application form

Fill in the necessary details and pay the application fees

Submit and download the form

Take a printout of the same for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IDBI idbibank.in