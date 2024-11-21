IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 600 vacant posts for Junior Assistant Manager & AAO Posts

IDBI Recruitment 2024 Important Dates:
- Notification Release Date: 20th November 2024
- Online Application Begins: 21st November 2024
- Last Date to Apply: 30th November 2024
- Last date for Fee Payment: 30th November 2024
- IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2024: Notified Soon
- IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Online Test Date: December 2024/January 2025
IDBI Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria to be considered for the position of Assistant Manager, as outlined below. If candidates do not satisfy these criteria, their application forms may be rejected at any stage of the selection process. To know more about Eligibility do visit the official website of IDBI.
Age limit
- Minimum age limit: 20 years
- Maximum age limit: 25 years
The candidate must have been born not earlier than November 2, 1999, and not later than November 1, 2004
Application Fees
- SC/ST/PWD : Rs 200 (intimation charges only)
- For all others: Rs 1000 (Application fees + Intimation charges)
Selection Process:
Online Test (OT)
Document Verification (DV)
Personal Interview (PI)
Pre-Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)
How to apply
- Visit the official website- idbibank.in
- On the homepage, click on the career tab
- Click on the notification reading- “Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Through PGDBF – 2024-25)”
- Register and proceed with the application form
- Fill in the necessary details and pay the application fees
- Submit and download the form
- Take a printout of the same for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IDBI idbibank.in