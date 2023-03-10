IDBI Recruitment 2023: Hurry up candidates, deadline ending soon to apply for 114 SO and Assistant Manager posts

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) Bank recruitment process for SO and Assistant Manager posts to be ending soon. The deadline to apply for IDBI Specialist Officer and Assistant Manager is March 12, 2023.

The online registration has been started on the official website and the last date to apply online is extended till 12th March 2023.

Eligible Candidates can apply at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 posts.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Manager: 75 posts

Assistant General Manager: 29 posts

Deputy General Manager: 10 posts

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS and OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. The candidates can pay the application fee in online mode.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Deputy General Manager: Grade ‘D’ Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years).

Assistant General Manager: Grade ‘C’ Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years).

Manager: Grade ‘B’ Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years).

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibilty Criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 here before applying for the application.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The Age limit required for IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023 post-wise is given below.

Deputy General Manager Grade D – 35 to 45 Years

Assistant General Manager Grade C – 28 to 40 Years

Manager Grade B – 25 to 35 Years

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab

Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Specialist Officers – 2023-24”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference

Official Notification