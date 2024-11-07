IDBI Executive Recruitment 2024: Application opens for 1000 Posts, Check eligibility details

IDBI bank has started the application process for recruitment of Executive Sales and Operations (ESO) posts.Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the officiate site at https://www.idbibank.in/ till November 16, 2024. The bank aims to recruit 1000 candidates to fill up the vacancies in the Sales and Operations department.

According to the official notification, the registration process commenced fro today that is on 7th November 2024 and the last date is 16th November 2024. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

The selected graduates will be recruited on a contract basis for the 3-year duration at various branches and offices. On successful completion contractual period, the appointees will need to pass the selection process for appointment as Assistant Manager (Grade A‟) in IDBI Bank. The selected candidates will get monthly salary of up to Rs 31,000.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

UR: 448

ST: 94

SC: 127

OBC: 231

EWS: 100

PwBD: 40

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the vacancies should be a Graduate from a recognised university recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc. It is note worthy to mention that having only a diploma degree will not be considered as eligible. The minimum age limit set is 20 years and maximum age should be below or 25 years.

Selection Process

The selection of the aspirants will be done via primary, main online exam. The candidates who pass the main exam will be called for a document verification and a pre-recruitment medical test.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD categories will need to pay an application fee of Rs 250 and the applicants of all other categories will have to pay fee of Rs 1050.

You can go through the official notification on the official website- idbibank.in to get more information.