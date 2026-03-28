IDBI Bank recruitment 2026: Apply online for multiple roles before April 8, Details Inside
IDBI Bank recruitment 2026 is now open! Apply for 33 Specialist Officer positions from March 25 to April 8, 2026.
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2026: IDBI Bank has officially announced the recruitment of Specialist Officers for the fiscal year 2026-27, under Advertisement No. 8/2025-26. The recruitment process is open for 33 positions across various roles. The online application period began on March 25, 2026, and will close on April 8, 2026. This opportunity is ideal for candidates seeking to advance their careers in the banking sector.
Important Dates
- Commencement of online registration of application: 25th March 2026
- Closure of registration of application0: 8th April 2026
- Closure for editing application details: 8th April 2026
- Last date for printing your application: 23rd April 2026
- Online Fee Payment: 25th March 2026 to 8th April 2026
Eligibility Criteria
The recruitment process has begun for several positions, including Deputy General Manager (DGM), Assistant General Manager (AGM), Manager, and Junior Assistant Manager (JAM). In particular, there are two available positions in the Audit – Information System role, specifically for candidates holding B.Tech, MCA, or M.Sc degrees.
Age Limit
Age limits apply to all positions as follows:
– For Deputy General Manager (DGM) posts, applicants must be between 35 and 45 years of age.
– For Assistant General Manager (AGM) posts, applicants must be between 28 and 40 years of age.
– For Manager posts, applicants must be between 25 and 35 years of age.
– For Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) posts, specifically for the position of Security Officer, the upper age limit is extended to 50 years.
The reference date for determining ages is March 1, 2026.
Application Fees
The application fee is set at Rs 250 for applicants from SC, ST, and PWD categories. Those belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay Rs 1,050. The dates for the selection process have been announced, and applications are now being accepted.