IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Fresh notification issued for several posts, check
Candidates are required to apply Online through website www.idbibank.in (Careers). No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.
Good news for candidates who are searching for a job in the banking sector. The IDBI Bank Ltd. has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up different vacant posts.
A total of 114 posts of Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager will be filled up during this recruitment drive. Candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria may apply on-line through the link given on Bank’s website www.idbibank.in.
IDBI Bank vacancy 2023 details:
Important dates:
- Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online: February 21, 2023
- Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online : March 03, 2023
Name and number of posts:
- Manager: 75 posts
- Assistant General Manager: 29 posts
- Deputy General Manager: 10 posts
- Total Vacancy: 114 posts
Pay and allowances:
- Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’: Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)
- Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’: Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)
- Manager – Grade ‘B’: Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)
Age (As on January 01, 2023):
- Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’:
- Minimum: 35 years
- Maximum: 45 years
- A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1978 and not later than 01.01.1988. (both dates inclusive)
Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’:
- Minimum: 28 years
- Maximum: 40 years
- A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1983 and not later than 01.01.1995. (both dates inclusive)
Manager – Grade ‘B’:
- Minimum: 25 years
- Maximum: 35 years
- A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1988 and not later than 01.01.1998. (both dates inclusive)
However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.
Application Fees:
- SC/ST: Rs.200/- (Intimation charges only) including GST
- General, EWS & OBC: Rs.1000/- (Application fee + Intimation charges), including GST
How to apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023:
Click here to read IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023 notification.