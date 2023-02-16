IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Fresh notification issued for several posts, check

Good news for candidates who are searching for a job in the banking sector. The IDBI Bank Ltd. has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up different vacant posts.

A total of 114 posts of Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager will be filled up during this recruitment drive. Candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria may apply on-line through the link given on Bank’s website www.idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank vacancy 2023 details:

Important dates:

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online: February 21, 2023

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online : March 03, 2023

Name and number of posts:

Manager: 75 posts

Assistant General Manager: 29 posts

Deputy General Manager: 10 posts

Total Vacancy: 114 posts

Pay and allowances:

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’: Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’: Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade ‘B’: Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

Age (As on January 01, 2023):

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’:

Minimum: 35 years Maximum: 45 years A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1978 and not later than 01.01.1988. (both dates inclusive)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’:

Minimum: 28 years Maximum: 40 years A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1983 and not later than 01.01.1995. (both dates inclusive)

Manager – Grade ‘B’:

Minimum: 25 years Maximum: 35 years A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1988 and not later than 01.01.1998. (both dates inclusive)

However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Application Fees:

SC/ST: Rs.200/- (Intimation charges only) including GST

General, EWS & OBC: Rs.1000/- (Application fee + Intimation charges), including GST

How to apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023:

Candidates are required to apply Online through website www.idbibank.in (Careers). No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Click here to read IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023 notification.