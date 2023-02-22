IDBI Bank Manager Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 600 vacant posts
As many as 600 posts for Assistant Manager Grade A are expected to be filled up through this recruitment drive by IDBI Bank.
Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has published a notification for the recruitment of Managers in the leading bank. As many as 600 posts for Assistant Manager Grade A are expected to be filled up through this recruitment drive. If you are someone who wants to work in a bank and has required qualifications can apply for the post. Candidates should however hurry up as the last date for applying for the post is 28 February.
Important dates
Starting date of application: February 17, 2023
Last date of application: February 28, 2023
Online test: April 2023
Application Fees
SC/ST/PWD- Rs 200
Other Categories – Rs 1000
Mode of Payment- Online
Age Limit
Maximum Age Limit: 30 Years
Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years
Cut-off date for eligibility criteria of Age & Qualification: January 1, 2023
There will be age relaxation for special categories (according to government regulations).
Name of the post and vacancies
Asst Manager Grade A: 600
Vacancies along categories
Unreserved: 244
SC: 190
ST: 17
OBC: 89
EWS: 60
Qualification and experience
Applicants are required to have a graduation degree from a recognized university. They should have 2 years of experience in Banking financial service and Insurance Sector.
Terms of Appointment and Posting
Initial appointment in the post of Assistant Manager is on probation for a period of 1 year from the date of joining the Bank (which can be extended at the discretion of the Bank). Candidates will be posted at Bank’s discretion, to any offices of the Bank or the departments / offices / business units / the Bank’s associate institutions. The candidates will also be liable to be transferred to any place in / outside India, as the Bank may decide from time to time in terms of the Bank’s prevailing rules/policies.
Selection Process
The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Fitness of the candidates after PRMT would be based on the prevailing guidelines of the Bank.
Click to check official website
Click to check official notification