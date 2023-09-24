ICG Recruitment 2023: Deadline extended for 350 Navik/ Yantrik posts, Apply now

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has extended the deadline to apply for the ICG Recruitment 2023 for the Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts.

This is good news for candidates who could not apply for the recruitment drive earlier. Now, interested candidates can apply for the posts and register through the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till September 27, 2023.The ICG recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 350 posts.

“The last date for submission of application form for CGEPT-01/2024 batch has been extended till 27 September 23 (till 17:00),” reads the official notification.

Candidates can check more details age limit, educational qualification, and other related details here.

ICG Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty): 260

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30

Yantrik (Electronics): 15

Yantrik (Mechanical): 25

Yantrik (Electrical): 20

ICG Recruitment 2023 Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Final Medicals at INS Chilka and Document Verification round. Additionally, they must have a satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka.

ICG Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

All the candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300. The candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are exempted from payment of application fee.

How to apply for ICG Navik/ Yantrik posts 2023

Step 1: Visit the official portal of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’.

Step 3: Click on the ICG Navik/ Yantrik 2023 application link.

Step 4: Then you can register and login to apply.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the prescribed fee and hit submit.

Step 8: Download and keep a print out of the application form for further use.

Candidates can check more details age limit, educational qualification, and other related details in the official notification by the Indian Coast Guard.