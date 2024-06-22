ICF Chennai recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1010 posts, see eligibility criteria here

ICF Chennai recruitment 2024: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai has advertised for 1010 posts. Candidates can apply for the posts mentioned on the direct link on the official website of ICF.

Here area the Details Of The Vacancies Advertised:

Carpenters : 90 posts

Electricians : 200 posts

Fitters : 260 posts

Machinists : 90 posts

Painters : 90 posts

Welders : 260 posts

MLT Radiologists : 5 posts

MLT Pathologists : 5 posts

PASAA : 10 posts

Application Fees:

Rs. 100 (fess exemption shall be given to SC, ST, PwBD and women candidates)

Stipend To Be Paid:

Freshers: (Class 10 pass) Rs. 6000 (per month)

Freshers: (Class 12 pass ) Rs. 7000 (per month)

Ex-ITI pass: Rs. 7000 (per month)

How To Apply For ICF Chennai recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of ICF

Click on ICF, Chennai Apprentice apply online link on home page

Enter the registration details, click on submit.

Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page

Keep hard copy for reference

For further details on the recruitment, visit the official website of ICF.