IBPS recruitment 2026 for 13,706 RRB posts, check details and know how to apply

Advertisement

IBPS recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started recruitment process for 13,706 RRB posts. The posts include recruitment of Group “A” Officers (Scale 1, 2 and 3) and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

The application process for the recruitment has begun from today onwards and will end on September 21.

Candidates who are eligible and interested for this job can visit the official website of IBPS and fill the form. The application correction window will close two days after the registration window closes.

Important dates:

Application starting date: September 1

Application ending date: September 21

Application correction window closing date: two days after application window closes.

Application fee payment: September 21

Official website: in

Vacancy:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 8,183 vacancies

Officer Scale 1 (PO): 4,256 vacancies

Officer Scale 2 (Manager): 1,047 vacancies

Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager): 220 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria:

Advertisement

Eligibility varies based on the specific post applied, check the official website for detailed information.

The candidates who want to apply for the post must be graduated in relevant field.

Age Limit for the recruitment is 18 to 32, it has post wise limitations you can check them on official website.

Nationality and citizenship related eligibility is also available.

Candidates applying for the post should know the local language of the state they are applying in.

Candidates holding any court cases against them will not be considered for the post.

Application Fee:

Unreserved category: Rs 850

Reserved category: Rs 175

Syllabus and examination structure:

Candidates who are interested to appear for the examination for this job can check the official CRP RRBs XV notification to get detailed information the syllabus and examination structure.

Selection Process:

Preliminary examination (Online)

Main examinations (Online)

Common Interview

For more information related to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) ibps.in, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and read the recruitment advertisement.