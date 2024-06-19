IBPS Recruitment 2024: Registrations open for 10300+ posts, Here’s direct link to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification for recruitment for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,313 vacancies for posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose).
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in apply online for the posts before June 27.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Starting of online registration: June 7
- Last date of online registration: June 27
- Pre-Exam Training (PET): July 22 to July 27
- Preliminary Examination: August 1
Vacancy Details:
Total: 10,313
- Office Assistants (Multipurpose): 5,585
- Officer Scale I: 3,499
- Officer Scale II (Agricultural Officer): 70
- Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer): 11
- Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager): 21
- Officer Scale II (Law): 30
- Officer Scale II (CA): 60
- Officer Scale II (IT): 94
- Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer): 496
- Officer Scale III: 129
Age Limit:
The age limits for various posts as of June 1, 2023, are as follows:
- Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 18-28 years
- Officer Scale-II (Manager): 21-32 years
- Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): 21-40 years
Educational Qualification:
- Office Assistant: Graduate
- Officer Scale-I (AM): Graduate
- General Banking Officer (Manager) Scale-II: Graduate with 50% Marks + 2 Years Experience
- IT Officer Scale-II: Bachelor’s Degree in ECE/CS/IT with 50% Marks + 1 Year Experience
- CA Officer Scale-II: C.A + 1 Year Experience
- Law Officer Scale-II: LLB with 50% Marks + 2 Years Experience
- Treasury Manager Scale-II: CA or MBA Finance + 1 Year Experience
- Marketing Officer Scale-II: MBA Marketing + 1 Year Experience
- Agriculture Officer Scale-II: Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/Animal/ Veterinary Science/ Engineering/ Pisciculture + 2 Years Experience
- Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): Graduate with 50% Marks + 5 Years Experience
Application Fees:
Officer (Scale I, II and III):
- General/OBC: Rs 850
- SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175
Officer Assistants (Multipurpose):
- General/OBC: Rs 850
- SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175
Selection Process:
- Prelims Exam
- Mains Written Exam
- Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Click here to apply for Group “A” – Officers (Scale-I, II & III)
Click here to apply for Group “B” – Office Assistants (Multipurpose)
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.