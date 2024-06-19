IBPS Recruitment 2024: Registrations open for 10300+ posts, Here’s direct link to apply

IBPS recruitment

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification for recruitment for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,313 vacancies for posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in apply online for the posts before June 27.

More Details:

Important Dates:

  • Starting of online registration: June 7
  • Last date of online registration: June 27
  • Pre-Exam Training (PET): July 22 to July 27
  • Preliminary Examination: August 1

Vacancy Details:

Total: 10,313

  • Office Assistants (Multipurpose): 5,585
  • Officer Scale I: 3,499
  • Officer Scale II (Agricultural Officer): 70
  • Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer): 11
  • Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager): 21
  • Officer Scale II (Law): 30
  • Officer Scale II (CA): 60
  • Officer Scale II (IT): 94
  • Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer): 496
  • Officer Scale III: 129

Age Limit:

The age limits for various posts as of June 1, 2023, are as follows:

  • Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years
  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 18-28 years
  • Officer Scale-II (Manager): 21-32 years
  • Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): 21-40 years

Educational Qualification:

  • Office Assistant: Graduate
  • Officer Scale-I (AM): Graduate
  • General Banking Officer (Manager) Scale-II: Graduate with 50% Marks + 2 Years Experience
  • IT Officer Scale-II: Bachelor’s Degree in ECE/CS/IT with 50% Marks + 1 Year Experience
  • CA Officer Scale-II: C.A + 1 Year Experience
  • Law Officer Scale-II: LLB with 50% Marks + 2 Years Experience
  • Treasury Manager Scale-II: CA or MBA Finance + 1 Year Experience
  • Marketing Officer Scale-II: MBA Marketing + 1 Year Experience
  • Agriculture Officer Scale-II: Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/Animal/ Veterinary Science/ Engineering/ Pisciculture + 2 Years Experience
  • Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): Graduate with 50% Marks + 5 Years Experience

Application Fees:

Officer (Scale I, II and III):

  • General/OBC: Rs 850
  • SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175

Officer Assistants (Multipurpose):

  • General/OBC: Rs 850
  • SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175

Selection Process:

  • Prelims Exam
  • Mains Written Exam
  • Interview
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

Click here to apply for Group “A” – Officers (Scale-I, II & III)

Click here to apply for Group “B” – Office Assistants (Multipurpose)

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

