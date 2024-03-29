IBPS Recruitment 2024: Notification out for various posts, details inside
IBPS Recruitment 2024: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personal Selection) is inviting applications for the recruitment of various posts. An official notification for the same has already been released. Positions of Professor, Assistant General Manager, Research Associates, among other will be filled up under this recruitment.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their application online. It is to be noted that the submission of applications is to be done via online mode only. Any other means of submission of application will be subject to immediate cancellation of candidature.
It is important to mention that the last date for submission of online applications is April 12, 2024. For further details, check below:
Important Dates for IBPS Recruitment 2024
Below mentioned are the important dates for the recruitment:
- Date of release of notification: March 27, 2024
- Starting date for submission of online application: March 27, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online application: April 12, 2024
Vacant Posts for IBPS Recruitment 2024
The following posts will be filled up under the recruitment drive:
- Professor
- Assistant General Manager (Information & Technology)
- Research Associate
- Hindi Officer
- Deputy Manager (Accounts and Chartered Accountant)
- Analyst Programmer (ASP.NET)
- Analyst Programmer for Python
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the official website at ibps.in.
- From there, they need to click on the link that reads “Various Post Recruitment.”
- After which, they need to get themselves registered.
- Fill up the application form with all required details.
- Pay the application fee and submit your application.
- Candidates are advised to download to the application for future references.