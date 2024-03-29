IBPS Recruitment 2024: Notification out for various posts, details inside

IBPS Recruitment 2024: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personal Selection) is inviting applications for the recruitment of various posts. An official notification for the same has already been released. Positions of Professor, Assistant General Manager, Research Associates, among other will be filled up under this recruitment.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their application online. It is to be noted that the submission of applications is to be done via online mode only. Any other means of submission of application will be subject to immediate cancellation of candidature.

It is important to mention that the last date for submission of online applications is April 12, 2024. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for IBPS Recruitment 2024

Below mentioned are the important dates for the recruitment:

Date of release of notification: March 27, 2024

Starting date for submission of online application: March 27, 2024

Closing date for submission of online application: April 12, 2024

Vacant Posts for IBPS Recruitment 2024

The following posts will be filled up under the recruitment drive:

Professor

Assistant General Manager (Information & Technology)

Research Associate

Hindi Officer

Deputy Manager (Accounts and Chartered Accountant)

Analyst Programmer (ASP.NET)

Analyst Programmer for Python

How to Apply