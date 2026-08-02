IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 11403 posts, Apply now

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The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for the recruitment of Clerk (CRP CSA-XVI) posts. The online application process has commenced from today that is August 01, 2026.

Candidates can apply online through the official website till August 21, 2026. According to official notification, IBPS recruitment will fill up 11,403 vacancies across 11 participating Public Sector Banks.

The following are the participating public sector banks in the recruitment:

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

Bank of Baroda,

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university. The age limit for applicants is 20 to 28 years.

Selection Process

The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and the Local Language Proficiency Test.

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The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10th and 11th October, 2026. The main exam will be conducted on 27th December 2026.

How to Apply For IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the CRP CSA-XVI registration link.

Enter a valid email ID and mobile number.

Complete the application form with the required details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page for reference.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

Candidates must pay the application fee before the deadline. The fees must be paid online and it is not refundable. Check the fee details below:

General and others: Rs 850

SC, ST, and PwD: Rs 175