IBPS clerk 2024 notification out: Apply now for 6128 vacancies, here’s direct link to register

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) as released notification for the recruitment for clerk position. The recruitment drive is set to fill 6128 vacancies under Clerk or Junior Assistant position.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the examination only on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in before 21 July.

More Details:

Participating bank in the recruitment:

Punjab National Bank

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

Indian Bank

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Important Dates:

Registration start date: July 1

Registration end date: July 21

PET date: 12 to 17 August, 2024

Prelims Exam date: 24, 25 and 31 August 2024

Mains Exam date: 13 October

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have pursued a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Proficiency in the official language of the State/UT is essential.

Age Limit:

A candidate must age between 20 and above 28 years as of July 01.

Application Fee:

General/OBC: Rs 850

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 175

How to Apply

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the apply link for clerk posts 2024.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form and upload the documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the submitted form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in or click here.