IBPS clerk 2024 notification out: Apply now for 6128 vacancies, here’s direct link to register

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) as released notification for the recruitment for clerk position. The recruitment drive is set to fill 6128 vacancies under Clerk or Junior Assistant position.
Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the examination only on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in before 21 July.
More Details:
Participating bank in the recruitment:
- Punjab National Bank
- Bank of Baroda
- Canara Bank
- Indian Bank
- Bank of India
- Central Bank of India
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
Important Dates:
- Registration start date: July 1
- Registration end date: July 21
- PET date: 12 to 17 August, 2024
- Prelims Exam date: 24, 25 and 31 August 2024
- Mains Exam date: 13 October
Educational Qualification:
- A candidate must have pursued a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.
- Proficiency in the official language of the State/UT is essential.
Age Limit:
A candidate must age between 20 and above 28 years as of July 01.
Application Fee:
- General/OBC: Rs 850
- SC/ST/PwD: Rs 175
How to Apply
- Visit the official website at ibps.in
- Click on the apply link for clerk posts 2024.
- Register and proceed with the application.
- Fill out the application form and upload the documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download the submitted form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in or click here.