IAF Group C Recruitment 2026: Apply Offline for 47 LDC, Hindi Typist & MTD Posts
The IAF Group C Recruitment 2026 is here! Learn about the roles available and ensure your application is submitted by June 1.
IAF Group C Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force has published Advt. No. 01/2026 in the Employment News (2-8 May 2026) for the direct recruitment of 47 Group ‘C’ Civilian posts across various Air Force Stations throughout India. This is an excellent opportunity for candidates who have completed their 12th grade or Matriculation to join one of the most respected services in our country, offering a Pay Level-2 salary ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month.
The application process begins on 02 May 2026, and the deadline to submit your offline application is 01 June 2026. The recruitment includes positions for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Hindi Typist, and Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade).
Important Dates
- Notification Release Date: May 2, 2026
- Application Start Date: May 2, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: June 1, 2026
- Written test date: To be announced
Eligibility Criteria
- Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as of June 1, 2026 (Relaxations apply for reserved categories).
- Age Relaxation:- (i) 03 years for the candidates belonging to OBC.
(ii) 05 years for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST category.
(i) 10 years for the candidates belonging to the Physically Handicapped. (Additional 05 years in case of Physically Handicapped belonging to SC, ST, & 03 years for O
category)
(iv) Ex-servicemen: Ex-servicemen who have rendered not less than 06 months of continuous service in the Armed Forces shall be allowed to deduct the full period of such service from their actual age, and if the resultant age does not exceed the prescribed maximum age by more than three years, they shall be deemed to be within age limits.
- (v) SC/ST/OBC candidates applying. against UNRESERVED posts are not entitled to any relaxation in the age limit, experience, etc.
(vi) Departmental Employees:-
40 years for UR
45 years for SC/ST
Notes:- The age relaxation for all eligible candidates is as per prevalent Govt. Instructions.
- Education: 10th or 12th pass from a recognized board, along with post-specific skill requirements (e.g., typing speed for LDC/Typist).
Selection Process
Candidates are selected based on:
- Written Examination: Evaluates General Intelligence, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.
- Skill/Physical/Practical Test: Task-specific assessments (e.g., typing or driving tests).
How to Apply
Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force Stations of their choice, subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format at Annexure-1, duly supported with the following documents, is to reach the concerned Air Force Station as per choice within 30 days from the date of the publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.
Check the notification PDF here before applying.