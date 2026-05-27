IAF Group C Recruitment 2026: Apply Offline for 47 LDC, Hindi Typist & MTD Posts

IAF Group C Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force has published Advt. No. 01/2026 in the Employment News (2-8 May 2026) for the direct recruitment of 47 Group ‘C’ Civilian posts across various Air Force Stations throughout India. This is an excellent opportunity for candidates who have completed their 12th grade or Matriculation to join one of the most respected services in our country, offering a Pay Level-2 salary ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month.