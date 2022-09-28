IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins soon; Check date, and more

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the starting date for registration for Agniveer recruitment (Intake 01/2023). According to the official website, the registration process will commence in the first week of November. The exam will be conducted in mid-Jan 2023.

Eligible candidates who wants to apply for the IAF Agniveer recruitment 2023 must first register on the website and then take the online exam. They can apply for the post soon. More details will be published in the notification.

According to the official notification, “Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates and on-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023. For updates, candidates can visit the official webportal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Important Dates for IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023

IAF Agniveer advertisement date: October/November Month 2022

IAF Agniveer registration starting date: First and Second Week of November Month 2022

IAF Agniveer registration last date: To be Announce Soon

IAF Agniveer exam date: January/ February 2023

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023:

Eligibility

Applicant must have passed Class 10 + 2/ Intermediate/Equivalent exam in any stream from an education board / Institute listed in the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) website as members, in any stream/subjects with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English as per the mark sheet of Class 10 + 2 / Intermediate/ Equivalent exam.

or

Those who have completed a three-year diploma program in engineering (electronic, computer science, mechanical, electrical, automotive, instrumentation or information technology) from a polytechnic institute recognized by the government of India with a minimum overall grade point average of 50% and a minimum English grade point average of 50% (or 50% in intermediate or matriculation, if English is not a subject in the diploma program) are eligible for IAF Agniveer.

Age Limit: 17.5 years to 21 years

The candidates can check more details about eligibility criteria, etc. once the detailed Advertisement is released. The Agniveer candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website of IAF, for the latest news/updates.