IAF Agniveer Non-Combatant Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, apply before March 4, 2026

Please note that the application process is strictly offline; application forms must be sent to the respective Air Force Stations either by post or through a drop box.

Important Dates

Notification released on: February 2026

Application Start Date: Started

Last to receive the application: March 4, 2026

Written Exam Date: to be notified in the Admit Card

Eligibility Criteria

Passed Matriculation/ equivalent examination from ‘Education Boards recognised by Central, State, and UT as on the date of registration’.

Age Limit Born Between: 02 July 2005 and 02 January 2009 (both days inclusive). Maximum Age: The upper age limit is strictly 21 years on the date of enrolment. Marital Status Only Unmarried Male candidates are eligible to apply.



Medical & Physical Standards

Height: Minimum 152 cm.

Chest: Minimum range of expansion: 5 cm.

Vision: 6/6 in each eye (correctable). Corneal surgery (LASIK/PRK) is not acceptable.

Hearing: Normal hearing (able to hear forced whisper from 6m).

Dental: Healthy gums with a minimum of 14 dental points.

Salary and Benefits

The Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Salary structure is attractive and includes various allowances. Under the Agnipath Scheme, you receive a customized monthly package and a corpus fund upon exit.