IAF Agniveer Non-Combatant Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, apply before March 4, 2026
Apply for the IAF Agniveer Non-Combatant Recruitment 2026. Gain a unique opportunity for a government job in the Indian Air Force.
IAF Agniveer Non-Combatant Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is inviting applications from eligible unmarried male candidates for the IAF Agniveer (Non-Combatant) Recruitment 2026 under the Agnipath Scheme for Intake 02/2026. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking government jobs in a prestigious uniform with a disciplined lifestyle, particularly for those who have completed their 10th grade. Selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveervayu (Non-Combatant) for four years.
Please note that the application process is strictly offline; application forms must be sent to the respective Air Force Stations either by post or through a drop box.
Important Dates
- Notification released on: February 2026
- Application Start Date: Started
- Last to receive the application: March 4, 2026
- Written Exam Date: to be notified in the Admit Card
Eligibility Criteria
- Passed Matriculation/ equivalent examination from ‘Education Boards recognised by Central, State, and UT as on the date of registration’.
Age Limit
- Born Between: 02 July 2005 and 02 January 2009 (both days inclusive).
- Maximum Age: The upper age limit is strictly 21 years on the date of enrolment.
Marital Status
- Only Unmarried Male candidates are eligible to apply.
Medical & Physical Standards
- Height: Minimum 152 cm.
- Chest: Minimum range of expansion: 5 cm.
- Vision: 6/6 in each eye (correctable). Corneal surgery (LASIK/PRK) is not acceptable.
- Hearing: Normal hearing (able to hear forced whisper from 6m).
- Dental: Healthy gums with a minimum of 14 dental points.
Salary and Benefits
The Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Salary structure is attractive and includes various allowances. Under the Agnipath Scheme, you receive a customized monthly package and a corpus fund upon exit.
- Year-wise Monthly Package:
- 1st Year: ₹30,000 (In-Hand: ₹21,000)
- 2nd Year: ₹33,000 (In-Hand: ₹23,100)
- 3rd Year: ₹36,500 (In-Hand: ₹25,550)
- 4th Year: ₹40,000 (In-Hand: ₹28,000)
- Seva Nidhi Package: Approx ₹10.04 Lakhs (plus accrued interest) is paid as a one-time tax-free benefit after 4 years.
- Allowances: Risk & Hardship Allowance, Dress Allowance, and Travel Allowance.
- Insurance: ₹48 Lakhs non-contributory life insurance cover.
- Permanent Commission: Up to 25% of the batch may be enrolled in the regular IAF cadre as NC(E) based on merit.