HVF Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 450 Posts, Stipend Up to Rs 18,000
Apply now for HVF Apprentice Recruitment 2026! Secure a position among 450 training opportunities in Avadi, Chennai.
HVF Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi, Chennai, has announced a significant apprenticeship opportunity for the 2026-27 period, offering 450 training positions for Graduate, Diploma, and Non-Engineering candidates. This one-year training program is conducted under the Apprenticeship Act and provides practical industry exposure. Candidates from Gujarat and other eligible states are invited to apply online for a chance to gain valuable hands-on experience in a central government defense production unit.
Important Dates
- Online application starting date in the NATS portal: 16.03.2026
- Last date for enrolling in the NATS portal to apply for “HEAVY VEHICLES FACTORY”: 20.04.2026
- Declaration of the shortlisted candidates list: 30.04.2026
- Certificate verification for shortlisted candidates at HVF Avadi: 06.05.2026 to 08.05.2026 (Tentatively)
Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 450
- Graduate Apprentice: 150
- Diploma Apprentice: 50
- Non-Engineering Graduate: 250
Age Limit
Age limit will be followed as per the Apprenticeship Rules.
Stipend
- Graduate Apprentices (Engineering / Technology): ₹18,000/- per month.
- Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices (BA/BSc/BCom/BBA/BBM/BCA etc.): ₹18,000/- per month.
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: ₹16,200/- per month.
- Training Period: One year for all categories as per the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973.
Candidates are advised to visit the official notification PDF before applying for the vacant posts.