HVF Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 450 Posts, Stipend Up to Rs 18,000

Apply now for HVF Apprentice Recruitment 2026! Secure a position among 450 training opportunities in Avadi, Chennai.

By Subhashree Dash
HVF Recruitment

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HVF Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi, Chennai, has announced a significant apprenticeship opportunity for the 2026-27 period, offering 450 training positions for Graduate, Diploma, and Non-Engineering candidates. This one-year training program is conducted under the Apprenticeship Act and provides practical industry exposure. Candidates from Gujarat and other eligible states are invited to apply online for a chance to gain valuable hands-on experience in a central government defense production unit. 

Important Dates

  • Online application starting date in the NATS portal: 16.03.2026
  • Last date for enrolling in the NATS portal to apply for “HEAVY VEHICLES FACTORY”: 20.04.2026
  • Declaration of the shortlisted candidates list: 30.04.2026
  • Certificate verification for shortlisted candidates at HVF Avadi: 06.05.2026 to 08.05.2026 (Tentatively)

Vacancy Details 

Total Posts: 450

  • Graduate Apprentice: 150
  • Diploma Apprentice: 50
  • Non-Engineering Graduate: 250

Age Limit 

Age limit will be followed as per the Apprenticeship Rules.

Stipend 

  • Graduate Apprentices (Engineering / Technology): ₹18,000/- per month.
  • Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices (BA/BSc/BCom/BBA/BBM/BCA etc.): ₹18,000/- per month.
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: ₹16,200/- per month.
  • Training Period: One year for all categories as per the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973.

Candidates are advised to visit the official notification PDF before applying for the vacant posts.

Also Read: SSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; Apply Online for 233 Head Constable Posts 

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