HVF Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 450 Posts, Stipend Up to Rs 18,000

HVF Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi, Chennai, has announced a significant apprenticeship opportunity for the 2026-27 period, offering 450 training positions for Graduate, Diploma, and Non-Engineering candidates. This one-year training program is conducted under the Apprenticeship Act and provides practical industry exposure. Candidates from Gujarat and other eligible states are invited to apply online for a chance to gain valuable hands-on experience in a central government defense production unit.

Important Dates

Online application starting date in the NATS portal: 16.03.2026

Last date for enrolling in the NATS portal to apply for “HEAVY VEHICLES FACTORY”: 20.04.2026

Declaration of the shortlisted candidates list: 30.04.2026

Certificate verification for shortlisted candidates at HVF Avadi: 06.05.2026 to 08.05.2026 (Tentatively)

Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 450