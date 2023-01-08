Huge opportunity! Railway job for 15 to 24 years old candidates, apply before this date

Candidates between 15 to 24 years old have a huge job opportunity to get Railway jobs. The Central Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of 2422 apprentice posts.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell Central Railway (RRCCR) on or before January 15, 2023.

The selected candidates will be appointed in five different clusters of the Railways

Central Railway vacancy details:

Central Railway recruitment 2023

Mumbai Cluster: 1659 Posts

Bhusawal Cluster: 418 Posts

Pune Cluster: 152 Posts

Nagpur Cluster: 114 Posts

Solapur Cluster: 79 Posts

Important dates:

Opening date for submission of online application: December 15, 2022 from 11:00 hours

Closing date for submission of online application: January 15, 2023 to 17:00 hours

Central Railway Apprentices Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10th class under (10+2) examination system with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and from a recognized institution.

Railway Apprentices age limits:

The candidate should be of minimum 15 years of age and maximum 24 years of age as on December 15, 2022.

Central Railway apprentice application fee:

For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD – Nil

For female candidates – Nil

For all other categories – Rs.100 (Non-Refundable)

Know how to apply for the Central Railway apprentice jobs:

Prior to registering, candidates should give a thorough reading to the official notification.

Visit the official RRCCR website

Click on ‘Apply online’ under ‘Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for the Year 2022-23’

Furnish the registration form with all required details

Upon the completion of which, registration ID and password will be shared with the candidate via the registered mail

Fill up the application form with necessary details

Pay the application fee

Upload all required documents

Click submit

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the acknowledgment slip and the submitted application form for future reference.

Important links: