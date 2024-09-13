HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Online registration for 5,600 posts, apply soon 

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited application online for the recruitment of police 5600 constable posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill 5,600 vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the recruitment examination on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in on or before September 24, 2024.

More Details:

Exam Conducting Authority: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Name of Position: Constable

Total Number of Positions:5,600

Application Start Date: September 10

Application End Date: September 24

Official Website: hssc.gov.in

Age Limit:

A candidate must age between 18 and 25 years.

Post Details:

Position Name: Constable (Male)

Number of Vacancies: 4000

Eligibility: 12th Pass

Position Name: Constable (Female)

Number of Vacancies: 1,600

Eligibility: 12th Pass

Selection Process:

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) – 2.5% weightage

Written Examination – 90% weightage

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – 2% weightage

Document Verification – 5% weightage (3% for NCC and 2.5% for socio-economic criteria)

Medical Examination

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the HSSC at hssc.gov.in

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Take a print out the application form for future reference.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hpsc.gov.in.